South Africa: Good Wants Mbalula to Take the Wheel of Suspended MyCiti N2 Express

By Jenni Evans

The GOOD party wants Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene in the continued suspension of Cape Town's MyCiTi bus route to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, which stopped on May 31 due to a contractual issue.

"I find the neglect of our residents by our City leadership shocking and outrageous," said GOOD MPL Brett Herron.

Herron used to be the mayoral committee member for transport when he resigned to join former mayor Patricia de Lille in the formation of GOOD.

"The lack of care is astounding, and heads should roll," said Herron.

He noted Monday was almost five years to the day he and his team had launched the MyCiTi N2 Express in July 2014.

In spite of "occasional operational problems like vandalism, sabotage and strikes, services were rapidly restored to serve almost 6 000 commuters who use the service daily".

"Now, for six weeks, we have heard of no plan, and no alternative, for the thousands of workers and pupils who depend on this public transportation to get to work or school and back," said Heron.

He added he had visited some of the areas where the buses ran on Monday morning to follow up on complaints he had received from commuters.

One woman told him her transportation costs had risen to R200 per week from R50.

Instead of being able to use the cheaper off-peak MyCiTi services, she now has to pay taxi fare.

A man told Herron he was finding using the train service difficult due to overcrowding and long delays.

"Many commuters said they feel like the rest of the city has forgotten them," he said.

"Today, I will appeal to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene."

The contract was previously between MyCiTi, Golden Arrow Bus Service and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations.

Comment was sought from the City of Cape Town and will be added when it is received.

