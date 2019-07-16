Sudan: Youth Revolutionary Forces Affirm Importance of Accord to Achieve Aspirations

Khartoum — Deputy Secretary General of the Council of the Youth Revolutionary Forces, Al-Hadi Mohamed Ahmed Kuku, has announced their blessing to the agreement reached between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change, expressing their reservation on the agreement details.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Monday, Kuku declared the launching of the All Youth Forces Council, indicating that the council is a product of a great revolution and stressed that the youth spirit is the guarantee for the continuity of their council.

He said that the political forces have impeded the practicing of democracy, stressing the importance of combating the corrupts and enacting the deterrent laws for punishing any corrupt.

He indicated that the continuation of war and its impacts have obstructed the efforts for reaching peace and unity in the country.

Kuku has emphasized the importance of establishing a broad youth party to lead Sudan in the future, calling for the unity of the youths under a new banner and with new goals.