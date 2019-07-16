Sudan: A Meeting Will Be Held to Remedy Livestock Export to Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — National Agency for Development and Export Finance (NADEF) General Manager Ahmed Hamour said a meeting would be held next Wednesday at premises of NADEF with livestock exporters to Saudi Arabia Kingdom.

The meeting will continue to discuss issues of the previous "Four Meetings" held to remedy problems related to livestock export in the presence of concerned parties, NADEF general manager told SUNA.

He said the upcoming meeting was scheduled upon a request from livestock exporters to highlight problems facing sheep export to Saudi Arabia kingdom.

SUNA understood that the problems facing the livestock export to Saudi Arabia market as hightailed during the previous meetings focused on the exchange rate, incentives, the indicative price, means of payment and long term finance.