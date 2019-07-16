South Africa: Backlogs On Waiting Lists for Houses and Freeing Up State-Owned Land Are a Western Cape Priority, Says MEC

analysis

The Western Cape has a huge housing problem, with long waiting lists for shelter and ongoing migration to the province. But the new MEC says he has a plan and wants the national government to come to the table.

One month into his job, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers is sitting with two big problems, The first is the issues surrounding the housing waiting list -- a bone of contention for many communities waiting for houses. The second is trying to rebut national Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's budget speech in which she claimed the DA-led government backed out of a deal to create housing in the Western Cape.

Simmers on Monday 15 July outlined the acceleration of service delivery within his department as a key priority. Prioritising people for Breaking New Ground housing, directing more resources for the upgrading of informal settlements and increasing affordable and gap housing will feature in the next step of delivery by the provincial Human Settlements department.

Simmers is housing MEC in Premier Alan Winde's provincial cabinet, following the DA's election victory in the 8 May 2019 national and provincial elections.

