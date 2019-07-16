Ghana: S. Korea Foreign Minister Calls On Vice Pres Bawumia

The Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, on Friday paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Madam Kang Kyung-wha is in Ghana on a two-day working visit as part of a three-nation African tour, which would also take her to Ethiopia and South Africa.

The two leaders discussed ways of strengthening the existing mutually beneficial ties between Ghana and South Korea, especially in the areas of trade, human capital development and peace building.

Describing Ghana as a "key partner in the West Africa sub-region", Kyung-Wha commended the country's democratic and peaceful credentials, which had made her an attractive destination for South Korean investors.

The South Korean Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Ghana's for her continued support towards a peaceful resolution of the Korean crises, adding that, "We are fully behind your President's vision of a 'Ghana Beyond Aid', and will work with you to achieve it".

Vice President Bawumia lauded the "impactful cooperation" between Ghana and South Korea over the decades, and indicated Ghana's desire to adapt the South Korean development model, which focuses on human resource development and skills acquisition, to meet Ghana's development needs - GNA