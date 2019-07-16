15 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: S. Korea Foreign Minister Calls On Vice Pres Bawumia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Foreign Minister of South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, on Friday paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Madam Kang Kyung-wha is in Ghana on a two-day working visit as part of a three-nation African tour, which would also take her to Ethiopia and South Africa.

The two leaders discussed ways of strengthening the existing mutually beneficial ties between Ghana and South Korea, especially in the areas of trade, human capital development and peace building.

Describing Ghana as a "key partner in the West Africa sub-region", Kyung-Wha commended the country's democratic and peaceful credentials, which had made her an attractive destination for South Korean investors.

The South Korean Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Ghana's for her continued support towards a peaceful resolution of the Korean crises, adding that, "We are fully behind your President's vision of a 'Ghana Beyond Aid', and will work with you to achieve it".

Vice President Bawumia lauded the "impactful cooperation" between Ghana and South Korea over the decades, and indicated Ghana's desire to adapt the South Korean development model, which focuses on human resource development and skills acquisition, to meet Ghana's development needs - GNA

Ghana

'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.