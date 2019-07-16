13 July 2019

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Amin General Hospital Inaugurates New Project

By Samuel Getachew

Amin General Hospital, one of the pioneer hospitals in Ethiopia, has inaugurated its newly built hospital as part of its expansion project in the nation. The new facility is to accommodate its temporary rental site, which was located near the Ethiopian Airlines Airport cargo terminal area that is set to close at the end of the month.

The new location located in Tor Hailoch, on Coca Cola Avenue, is to have over 80 beds inside its seven-floor building and for the first time, will have full dental service and will try to slowdown the medical tourism that has been the norm for many residents.

"Ethiopia remains a nation whose medical industry remains, for the most part, untouched and with much potential. The Health Ministry remains open to see and help it grow and that an exceptional facility as Amin Hospital becomes the norm, not the exception," Amir Aman, Ethiopia's Minister of Health said at the inauguration held on last Saturday. "The Ministry of Health believes that it is impossible to provide quality health care services, especially tertiary care, without the collaboration of private sectors."

According to the management of the hospital, it is attempting to acquire a plot of land at the back, to build condominiums for its staff members and build more floors on top of the building, to accommodate a teaching hospital and a slew of interns set to be trained within its premises.

The new location has officially commenced work on Monday, July 8.

The Government of Ethiopia (GOE) is working to strengthen the healthcare system to align it with the phased-out Millennium Development Goals and achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Ethiopia has a large, predominantly rural, and impoverished population with poor access to safe water, housing, sanitation, food and health service.

According to the 6th National Health Accounts (2013/14), health service in Ethiopia is primarily financed from four sources: the federal and regional governments; grants and loans from bilateral and multilateral donors; non-governmental organizations and private contributions. The total health expenditure per capita has increased from USD 4.5 per capita in 1995/1966 to 20.77 in 2010/11 and USD 28.65 per capita in 2013/14.The share of total health expenditure coming from domestic sources has increased from 50 percent in 2010/11 to 64 percent in 2013/14.

Read the original article on Reporter.

