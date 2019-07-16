15 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: The UN's Special Representative On Sexual Violence in Conflict Visits Baidoa

The UN's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict (SVC), Ms. Pramila Patten has visited Baidoa in the South West State of Somali, during which she held a series of meetings with the local leaders.

Ms Patten held sessions with the local leaders and non governmental actors on the prevention of, and response to Sexual Violence in Conflict and strengthening justice and the Rule of Law.

Ms. Patten, also discussed with South West State officials the support given to survivors of sexual violence, mainly women and girls living in camps for the internal displaced.

The visit comes against a backdrop of increased sexual violence especially against the displaced and children.

Lack of punitive laws to curb the vice have been blamed for not putting adequate deterrents against the perpetrators.

