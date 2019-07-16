15 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Writer Seedy Drammeh Launches Book

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Jarju

Already the author of over thirty books sold around the world, Seedy Drammeh has added another to his literary accolade.

Last Saturday July 13th 2019, Drammeh launched "Contribution Of Corporate Governance, Effective Leadership, HR Management and Networking, To The Advancement Of people & Institutions."

The idea of this 225 page book which costs D300, stems from the overseas training he attended on behalf of his institution in Senegal and Ghana respectively, at the 5th Corporate Executive Seminar on Effective Leadership and Resource Management.

Drammeh who holds a doctorate degree in Business Administration, is currently the Deputy Director of Human Resources and Administration, at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

In delivering his vote of thanks, Drammeh referred to Hassoum Ceesay, the Director of the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) as his inspiration; that he has been working closely with Ceesay which he admittedly appreciated. Drammeh said book writing should be a culture for citizens of the country; that it is a matter of having the courage, zeal and ability, to make the move.

He thanked everyone for their support in one way or the other and challenged everyone to write any piece of information they can, to share with humanity.

Madi Jobarteh, a human rights activist and invited guest for the occasion, said the book launched talks about how institutions are governed and how people who work in these institutions are managed so that they can perform effeciently. "When people perform in an institution, it means that institution will become efficient, accountable and responsive to the needs of the people in the country," he said; that writing seems to be Drammeh's way of life.

Dozens of Gambians graced the occasion. Some of the author's books are 'Guide To Success', 'Meet Me In Banjul', etc.

The ceremony was held at the Alliance Francaise in Kanifing.

Gambia

How Can Gambians Forget So Soon?

Some Gambians have lost memory of the realities of The Gambia between September and December 2016. Consequently, they… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Entertainment
Books
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.