15 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Junta Wants Sudan Internet Cut Off Again

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) filed appeal against the recent court decision to restore internet services in Sudan after an shut-down of a month that was ordered by the TMC. Sources close to the junta expect that the internet will be cut off again.

The appeal of the junta was filed by a consultant at the Ministry of Justice, sources close to the junta said. The TMC probably decided to appeal because of videos that were spread in the past few days, showing atrocities and the brutal way the sit-in at the army command was disbanded on June 3.

There was no official comment from the junta.

The shut-down that lasted from June 10 until July 9 was ordered by the ruling TMC citing reasons of 'national security' following the massacre during the break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

