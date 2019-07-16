Sudan: No Final Agreement Yet Between Sudan Junta and Opposition

Khartoum — Differences of opinion between Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC - formerly known as Alliance for Freedom and Change) have made it impossible to reach a written agreement on a transitional period. It is not clear when the document is to be signed.

Among the main points of disagreement are the "absolute immunity" that the TMC wants to be granted to the members of the TMC throughout the three-year transitional period, the status of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main militia, and its annexation or integration into the army, the powers of the Sovereign Council, and the independent investigation into the massacre at the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3 under the supervision of the African Union.

Confusion

Mohamed Tiya, coordinator of the FFC (Forces for Freedom and Change) in South Kordofan, told Radio Dabanga that "the delay has caused confusion among the people, as everyone is anxiously waiting that the document will be signed".

People in Blue Nile state demanded transparency in the negotiation process between the two parties. "The streets in Ed Damazin are asking about the agenda negotiated between the TMC and the FFC", Abdelaziz Soreiba, a leading member of the FFC in the state capital of Ed Damazin, told Radio Dabanga.

Soreiba pointed out that 'the street' has a clear position on justice for the protestors killed and that no concessions can be done on that topic.

Atbara

Activist Badreldin Hussein told Radio Dabanga that the FFC in Atbara, where the uprising started, held a series of rallies, the last of which was on Saturday evening. At this rally it was made clear that the people of Atbara did not want the FFC to give up on what was previously agreed. This includes not granting immunity to the junta or to anybody else responsible for the killing of protesters during the uprising.

Hussein said that the street demands the full implementation of the Declaration for Freedom and Change.

