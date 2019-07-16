Sudan: Hemeti - Rapid Support Forces Are No Angels

Hajar El Asal — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and commander-in-chief of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' said that "the Rapid Support Forces are no angels but human beings who can make mistakes". He stressed that any RSF member who commits offenses will be prosecuted.

Hemeti said this on Saturday at a televised mass rally in Hajar El Asal in Nile River state.

He claimed that the RSF had nothing to do with the violent break-up of the Khartoum sit-in. He also stated that if the sit-in in Khartoum had lasted three days longer, Khartoum would be "without its population", as has been, he said, the case in Kutum and Mellit in North Darfur.

"Were it not for the Rapid Support Forces, Khartoum's expensive buildings would have become a playground for cats," Hemeti said. "The Rapid Support Forces have suffered injustice because of empty accusations."

Infiltrators

The militia commander said that staff of "intelligence services" had infiltrated the RSF militia to disrupt their image. "These infiltrators fabricated more than 59 video clips in one day in order to disrupt the image of the Rapid Support Forces."

Hemeti also claimed that the relationship between the TMC and the Forces for Freedom and Change (formerly known as Alliance for Freedom and Change) is not a hostile relationship, but instead a real partnership. He said they should put their hands together in order to save Sudan and to prevent what happened in some neighbouring countries.

