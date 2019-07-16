16 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom Exec to Leave in August

Eskom's Group Treasurer will leave the power utility at the end of August.

In a statement on Monday, Eskom announced the resignation of Andre Pillay, who has been with the utility since 2011 when he was appointed as Senior Manager for Funding Execution in the Eskom Treasury department.

He was subsequently promoted to General Manager (Group Treasurer) in September 2016.

The utility said Pillay's contribution to the successful execution of treasury mandate has been immeasurable adding that it appreciates the role he played in ensuring that Eskom's funding plans were successfully executed year after year.

The utility has asked Pillay to stay on so as to facilitate a seamless transition.

"We are cognisant of how critical the group treasurer role is for Eskom and have requested that Andre remain in the position for the next two months to ensure a seamless transition and business continuity through the handover process. Andre's replacement will be announced in due course. We believe that treasury operations will continue with ease with the support of the current treasury leadership," said Eskom's Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Phakamani Hadebe -- who was appointed to the top post in January last year -- is expected to leave the utility at the end of this month, after utility announced his resignation in May.

Last month, government announced that it will soon announce the appointment of a new CEO following the stepping down of Hadebe.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said a Special Appropriation Bill aimed at allocating financial support to Eskom which will be tabled soon.

South Africa

