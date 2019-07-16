16 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sikhala Granted Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Runesu Gwidi

Masvingo — Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo has granted MDC-Alliance national deputy chair Job Sikhala $5 000 bail, coupled with stringent conditions.

Sikhala was arrested last week on allegations of threatening to overthrow the democratically-elected Government of President Mnangagwa through the words he uttered during a political rally in Bikita.

The State, led by Ms Chiedza Muhwandavaka and Messrs Takunda Chikwati and Elson Chavarika had proposed a bail of $50 000, arguing that Sikhala was facing a very serious offence.

The defence counsel led by Messrs Aleck Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bhamu argued that the figure was too high and tantamount to denying his client bail.

In his ruling, Justice Wamambo ordered Sikhala, who is also the Zengeza West legislator, to pay $5 000 to the Clerk of Court at the Bikita Magistrates' Court, pending resumption of his trial on July 24.

Sikhala was also ordered to surrender his passport at the Bikita court and not to interfere with State witnesses until the finalisation of the matter.

Justice Wamambo ordered Sikhala to report to St Mary's Police Station once every week on Fridays between 6am and 6pm and to continue residing at Number 569 Mutsanayi Street in St Mary's, Chitungwiza.

The State had also asked the court for Sikhala to be barred from participating in political gatherings, but Justice Wamambo dismissed the proposal.

He ruled that it was up to Sikhala to be part of political gatherings, pointing out that the long arm of the law would not spare him if he strayed.

"Political participation is not the alleged offence here, but what the accused said," said Justice Wamambo.

"If he commits another offence during the political gatherings before the matter is finalised, the State will still arrest and prosecute him."

The high profile case drew several MDC-Alliance supporters to the Masvingo High Court and they started chanting their party slogans and singing after Sikhala had been granted bail.

Allegations against Sikhala stemmed from a rally he addressed in Bikita East last weekend, when he said his party would overthrow the Government before 2023.

"We are a committed leadership that will give Zanu-PF headaches and (Amos) Chibaya was not lying or joking about the war and fight we are going to take to the doorstep of Emmerson Mnangagwa," he allegedly said.

"We are going to overthrow him before 2023, that is not a joke."

Zimbabwe

Magistrate Blasts Anti-Corruption Prosecutors

Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini yesterday blasted anti-corruption prosecutors for lack of seriousness when the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.