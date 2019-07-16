16 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sell Zim's ICT Vision, Kazembe Tasks New Envoys

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fidelis Munyoro

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Kazembe Kazembe yesterday met some ambassadors-designate and underscored the need for them to sell Zimbabwe's technology vision in their countries of deployment.

Minister Kazembe said this after a brief meeting with four ambassadors-designate -- Ms Sophia Nyamudeza (Indonesia), Mr Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates), Mr Vusumuzi Ntonga (Algeria) and Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa (France) -- at his offices.

Zimbabwe envisions an upper middle income economy by 2030, which should be achieved through implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

In light of this, ICT is also seen as a key enabler in the economic turnaround strategy where it should be used to provide solutions to everyday challenges and help improve productivity in all sectors of the economy.

Minister Kazembe said the envoys paid a courtesy call on him to discuss the vision of the ministry and its areas of need.

"They want to have an appreciation of our vision in this ministry, as they will be representing the country in their designated countries," he said.

"We have articulated our vision where we want our country to go as far as ICT is concerned, possible areas of investments. They will be our agents marketing our country."

Minister Kazembe said their deliberations also touched on infrastructure development which he said is very critical to his ministry in terms of technology.

"We know that the entire world is converging into a digital global village hence we cannot be left behind as Zimbabwe," he said.

The minister stressed that infrastructure development was of critical importance, hence the need of investments.

He said the ambassadors-designate had a critical role of enticing investors to consider Zimbabwe as the best investment destination on the continent.

Minister Kazembe said he also urged the ambassadors to find investors in technology transfer, capacity building and innovation research among others.

"So when they go out there they will know our needs and what they are expected to engage various stakeholders on in their countries of deployment."

Government is making great strides through investments in ICT backbone infrastructure, ICT education, research and development.

President Mnangagwa last year in March, launched the country's ICT Policy to guide Zimbabwe's economic development through coordinated use of ICTs.

The policy is aimed at transformation, growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, innovation and partnerships in the mainstream economy and puts in place institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks in order to achieve its intended goals.

It is, therefore, envisaged that all sectors of the economy and society at large will harness the power of ICT's for the development of the nation.

Zimbabwe

Magistrate Blasts Anti-Corruption Prosecutors

Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini yesterday blasted anti-corruption prosecutors for lack of seriousness when the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?
Davido, Chris Brown Collaborate On New Song - Is it Another Hit?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.