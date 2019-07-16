13 July 2019

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Walias to Commence CHAN Preparations

By Dawit Tolesa

After the honor of hosting the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) was transferred to Cameron from Ethiopia, the Walias are set to commence their preparations in the coming week. The Ethiopian national team coach Abraham Mebrhatu has called-up 25 players.

After the disappointing run in the 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification, the national team is set to make a return to CHAN with preparations to be held on Monday in Adama, Abebe Bikila Stadium. Walias will play against Djibouti on July 26, 2019 in the first round of zonal qualification with young players expected to shine in this tournament. The return match will be held on August 4, 2019 in Bahir Dar Stadium or Dire Dawa Stadium.

Coach Abraham will meet with his players after his duty as technical group member in the ongoing AFCON competition is concluded.

It can be recalled that Ethiopia was named to host the CHAN tournament, however; the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) admitted it was not ready to host this competition mentioning the current political tension across the country and the upcoming election.

Full squad

Goal keepers: Mesay Ayano (Sidama Coffee), Teklemariyam Shanko (Hawassa City), Mintesenot Halo (Bahir Dar)

Defenders: Aschalew Tamene (St. George), Desta Damu (Welwalo Adigrat), Yared Baye (Fasil City), Wondimeneh Derje (Bahir Dar), Amahed Reshid (Ethiopia Coffee), Getu Hailemariyam (Sebeta City), Amsalu Tilahun (Fasil City), Remidan Yosuf (Suhul Shire)

Midfielders: Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia Coffee), Mulalem Misfen (St. George), Hayder Shiref (Mekele City), Afework Hailu (Welwalo Adigrat), Surafeal Dagnachew (Fasil City), Tafese Solomon (Hawassa City), Fikireyesus Teklebirhan (Hawassa City)

Forwards: Abel Yalew (St. George), Habtamu Gezagn (Sidama Coffee), Amanuel Gebremickeal (Mekele City), Abubakir Nisru (Ethiopia Coffee), Fikadu Alemu (Defense), Addis Gidey (Sidama Coffee)

Ethiopia's Power, Security and Democracy Dilemma

Recent assassinations of senior political and military leaders in Ethiopia sent shock waves across the country, casting… Read more »

Read the original article on Reporter.

Copyright © 2019 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

