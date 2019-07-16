16 July 2019

Zimbabwe: We'll Not Tolerate Violence - Shiri

By Daniel Chigunwe

Zanu-PF party Politburo member Cde Perrance Shiri has called on members not to be swayed by opposition elements who want to make the country ungovernable through demonstrations.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Mazowe North during victory celebrations for party legislator Cde Campion Mugweni, Cde Shiri, said: "We will not entertain the burning of houses, cars and property, be it in cities or here in rural areas, especially here in Mash Central.

"We value peace, whoever wants to burn houses let him go and burn his mother's hut or burn his own car, not to disturb the country's peace.

"We need peace. There is no country without challenges.

" If there are problems, we put our heads together and find a solution, not resorting to violence.

"If you are possessed with the demon of violence, pack your bags and go to Chamisa's houses, not here in Mashonaland Central. Let us be vigilant against such elements."

About seven MDC supporters in Mazowe North were arrested for leading a shutdown protest that resulted in the closing of shops, burning of tyres and road blockades earlier this year.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe rapped economic saboteurs, saying they were throwing spanners in Government's economic transformation activities.

"We are very much aware of those who are throwing spanners in the works and we know that these are just jealous failures who are being pained by Government's long strides in stabilising the economy," he said.

"They have seen that the New Dispensation is fast achieving in all areas and now they want to frustrate such efforts by Government, and you recently saw what some of them did during Cde Subusiso Moyo's visit to the UK."

At the same time, the party urged people to embrace Statutory Instrument 142 that banned the use of foreign currency in local shops. "Government has crafted a law that bans the use of foreign currency in local shops," said Minister Kazembe.

"We now use bond notes or RTGS. There is no reason to sell goods in US$ and prices should reflect the value put in the manufacturing of the commodity, not to distort prices.

"We have seen taxis, kombis and buses joining the game of hiking prices and Government responded by introducing ZUPCO buses.

"These buses should ply all the routes because we have good roads."

