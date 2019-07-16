16 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Draws Worry Rhinos Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tadious Manyepo

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is becoming worried with his Castle Lager Premiership football team's apparent lack of winning instincts in recent duels after his troops posted their third straight draw against Dynamos, albeit in controversial circumstances at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Yet, the army side have gone for the last eight consecutive matches without tasting defeat.

They have been a consistent lot having last lost a Premiership match on May 11, a shock 0-2 defeat to bottom side Mushowani in a match they missed a number of clear-cut scoring opportunities at the giant venue.

But after seeing his charges play to a 1-1 draw against Dynamos in which they were comically denied a clear penalty by the increasingly controversial referee Munyaradzi Majoni at the death, Maruwa expressed his concerns over the manner his troops have been failing to squeeze victories in their last few matches.

In fact, the soldiers have drawn five of their last ties, only recording victories over TelOne, Hwange and Herentals in that impressive-looking eight-game undefeated streak.

"We are not getting carried away with our current form. It's good that we have gone for eight matches without tasting defeat but we are as well worried after going for the last three without posting a victory," said Maruwa.

"Black Rhinos is a big brand but we haven't been doing very well in terms of protecting that brand. We are trying to rebuild that name.

"The only way we can do that is by playing well and try to always compete. The team hasn't been doing well in the field of play but we need to address all that."

The team, which recently fired four of their players including Masimba Mambare due to disciplinary issues, have collected 24 points in 14 matches, just four shy of leaders FC Platinum.

With the side, once an emblem of success, having last tasted a league crown in 1987, winning the championship has become top of their priority list for this season though Maruwa acknowledges it's not going to be an easy ride.

"We have a team of energetic youngsters who have the hunger to succeed. It's good we are doing well at this point of the marathon but we shouldn't rest on our laurels as yet.

"The race is still in the early stages and there are a lot of teams who are still in the mix.

The leading pack, comprising CAPS United, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are no novices. They have the experience to sustain the momentum. So we just have to keep pushing and see where we will be at the end of the day."

Zimbabwe

'Over 30 000 People Face Eviction to Pave Way for Mining Initiatives'

An estimated 30 000 people in six communities countrywide are set to be displaced to pave way for new mining initiatives… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.