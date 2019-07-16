16 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: She Cranes Willing to Rectify Their Mistakes

By Regina Nalujja & Innocent Ndawula

The She Cranes are determined not to repeat mistakes.

The Ugandans were at fault in their opening game as England mauled them 64-32 and then there were also close shaves against Scotland and Trinidad & Tobago.

Now the team wants to play better when they take on South Africa tomorrow at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Coach Robert Kisitu believes that Uganda is not among the favourites to win the World Cup but their aim is placing above their previous performance. The team ranked up eighth in the 2015 World Cup edition.

To achieve this, Kisitu says they have to properly select the team as well as be conscious not to miss any scoring chance. "We are well aware of the situation. We do not want to make the same mistakes like in the previous games. The players want to maintain focus," said Kisitu.

"For us, we know that we are not the favourites. Our strength is playing together and we are aiming to improve our performance. We will do everything to succeed," he added.

The 64-32, defeat to England was Uganda's biggest-ever margin loss to the Roses, in their opening fixture of the coveted showpiece. The girls from the Pearl of Africa, then, had to girt their teeth to overcome Scotland 52-43 on Sunday evening. Their latest skirmish was when they dug deep to overcome a spirited Trinidad & Tobago 57-54 as the second stage of the tournament got underway yesterday evening.

The thrashing by England and the closely contested encounters against the latter two nations alarmed fans, mainly back home, who used their social media accounts to blame coaches for poor team selection.

Captain Peace Proscovia, who only got into her proper element against Trinidad & Tobago, too, noted that all was not well but the team was determined to continue to striving for success.

"There are some errors which we have been committing on a daily," said Proscovia without delving into the actual problem areas.

"But my teammates are determined to continue working hard and learn from their mistakes. I am so grateful we have got a day off (today). It is what we have been looking forward to so that we return energised for the subsequent games."

NETBALL WORLD CUP

Date: July 12-21

Venue: M&S Arena-Liverpool, England.

Group D World Cup fixtures

Tomorrow:

Uganda vs. South Africa

Thursday:

Uganda vs. Jamaica

Uganda

