Uganda: 13 Arrested Over Murder of Boda Boda Cyclists

Police say they have arrested a man suspected to be the ring-leader of a gang carrying out robberies and terrorizing boda boda motorcycle riders.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Monday that they have made significant progress in recovering guns and tracking down suspects involved in the recent robberies in greater Kampala and the Kampala metropolitan area.

Mr Enanga made the remarks just hours after an unidentified man was stoned to death in Kasubi, Rubaga Division in Kampala after he was accused of trying to steal a motorcycle parked outside a supermarket.

The incident comes in the wake of attacks and murder or boda boda riders in different parts of the country.

"Our territorial police in Kampala Metropolitan South has been conducting intelligence led operation to dismantle the suspected gang of dealers in stolen motorcycles and spare parts withing the areas of Katwe, Nalukolongo, Natete and other parts which appears to be a hub for stolen motorcycles and spare parts. We've arrested 13 suspects. Two suspects have been transferred to Mityana where some motorcucles were stolen from. One has been transferred to Fort Portal and the other two are here at Special Investigations Department (SID) Kireka," he said.

The police spokesperson added that 45 boda boda motorcycles have so far been recovered and five of them returned to the owners.

Authorities have also recovered 55 stolen number plates, 25 motorcycle frames and five engines.