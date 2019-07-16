16 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 13 Arrested Over Murder of Boda Boda Cyclists

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police say they have arrested a man suspected to be the ring-leader of a gang carrying out robberies and terrorizing boda boda motorcycle riders.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Monday that they have made significant progress in recovering guns and tracking down suspects involved in the recent robberies in greater Kampala and the Kampala metropolitan area.

Mr Enanga made the remarks just hours after an unidentified man was stoned to death in Kasubi, Rubaga Division in Kampala after he was accused of trying to steal a motorcycle parked outside a supermarket.

The incident comes in the wake of attacks and murder or boda boda riders in different parts of the country.

"Our territorial police in Kampala Metropolitan South has been conducting intelligence led operation to dismantle the suspected gang of dealers in stolen motorcycles and spare parts withing the areas of Katwe, Nalukolongo, Natete and other parts which appears to be a hub for stolen motorcycles and spare parts. We've arrested 13 suspects. Two suspects have been transferred to Mityana where some motorcucles were stolen from. One has been transferred to Fort Portal and the other two are here at Special Investigations Department (SID) Kireka," he said.

The police spokesperson added that 45 boda boda motorcycles have so far been recovered and five of them returned to the owners.

Authorities have also recovered 55 stolen number plates, 25 motorcycle frames and five engines.

Uganda

Police Cancel Licences for 40 Private Security Firms

Police have revoked licences of 40 private security companies for failing to meet the required standards and ordered… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.