Nigeria: Fasoranti's Daughter - We've Made Some Arrests - Police

Police authorities in Ondo State, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of some suspects connected with last Friday's killing of Mrs Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Rueben Fasoranti.

This came as the Presidency, yesterday, warned Nigerian leaders to be mindful of the consequences of their utterances on the death of Mrs Olakunri before setting the country on fire.

But the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, yesterday, called on the Federal and State Governments to quickly nip the killings, perpetrated by marauding herdsmen, in the bud to prevent people from resorting to self-help.

We're screening suspects --Police

In a chat with newsmen, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Femi Joseph, however, declined to give the actual number of those apprehended by police detectives deployed to comb the forest along the Lagos/Ore axis, for security reasons.

He said: "We have made a lot of arrests on this matter but we are screening those arrested to identify who among them the culprits are. By the time we finish the screening, we will let the world know the perpetrators. As I said, a number of people have been arrested and, when it is time, we shall parade the suspects."

Be mindful of your utterances, Presidency warns

Describing Mrs Olakunri's death as a tragedy, the Presidency, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, urged leaders to "consider their language and its potential consequences."

The statement read: "The Presidency has noted the public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

"The President has already issued a statement expressing its heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

"Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

"It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

"Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation - united.

"Times of a tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this."

Akure monarch laments killing

Meanwhile, expressing anger over the murder of Mrs Olakunri, the Akure monarch said: "it has dealt a big blow on the family of our octogenarian, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and the entire Akure Kingdom."

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, the Oba said: "The security agents must flush out these criminals from their hideouts in order to prevent any reprisal attacks."

It's time for action --Oyinlola

Also reacting, Oyinlola said it was time for action.

He said: "The murder of Mrs Funke Olakunri in broad daylight came as a shock and a rude reminder to all of us that our country is in terrible times. This is a time for all patriots to be sober and reflect on how we got to this Hobbesian point when life has become nasty, brutish and short."

Akure youths protest

As a way of protesting the killing of Mrs Olakunri, youths in Akure, under the auspices of Akure Youths Coalition, shut down Akure, the state capital.

Addressing newsmen, leader of the protesters, Mr Kunle Oluwatuyi, said: "This is the right time for Yoruba to raise an army of defence and attack. The killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader by suspected herdsmen is a big slap on the Yoruba race. No more talks but action."

"We should not wait for a time in South West when marauding herdsmen will be knocking on our doors and kill us like flies before we know that there is fire on the mountain."