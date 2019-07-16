16 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Storey Building Collapse - Death Toll Reaches 8 As Rescue Operations Resume

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
A three-story building has collapsed in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
By Lami Sadiq

Jos — At least eight people have been confirmed dead with four injured as rescue operations for the remaining victims of a three-storey building collapse in Jos North resumed early Tuesday morning.

Three corpses had earlier been evacuated Monday evening and an additional two including that of a pregnant woman and Jos elder, Kabiru Nalele were recovered from the debris around 10pm Monday.

As at 8:00am on Tuesday, rescue workers recovered three additional corpses making the casualty figure eight. Rescue workers using excavators were seen as early as 7am on Tuesday removing debris while security agents cordoned off the area.

Daily Trust reports that the rescue operation was halted Monday around 11pm due to poor visibility and exhaustion, according to a rescue worker with the Nigeria Red Cross.

A combined team of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigeria Red Cross, security agents and residents of Jos have been working assiduously to search for survivors.

The three-storey building which served as a pharmacy and residential apartments came down around 4:00pm on Monday while residents say labourers were trying to mend cracks from the structure.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna said the injured have been evacuated to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The owner of the building, a popular Jos businessman who owns pharmacy outlets in the city, Alhaji Rufai Nalele was not in the building at the time of the incident but the remains of his father and the family patriarch, Kabiru Nalele was recovered Monday Night.

One of the bereaved include popular film producer and actor, Sani Muazu who wrote on his social media platform that he lost his sister in-law, Amina and his niece, Maryam in the incident.

He said Amina who was also Nalele's daughter had been managing the chemist while Maryam, a student was a medicine dispenser at the chemist on the ground floor of the building.

More on This

Seven Rescued From Jos Building Collapse

No fewer than seven people have so far been evacuated from a three-storey building which collapsed Monday evening around… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.