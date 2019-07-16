Malawi Newspapers Pour Praise to Nankhumwa On Mediation to End Political Impasse - 'DPP Veep Spoke Like Statesman'

Two daily newspapers in Malawi on Monday used their editorial comments to pour praise to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa for offering to initiate dialogue to end the ongoing post-election protests organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

In an editorial comment titled ' Mediation key to end political impasse', The Nation newspaper made an extended coverage on the story which it covered on the appeal Nankhumwa made at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre where the party held a rally.

The paper said in the comment that Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, spoke like "a statesman and made sense"

Reads the comment: "His [Nankhumwa] speech was devoid of emotions and confrontations."

The paper pointed out that the mediation process has the potential to ease the emotions and quell the high political temperature in the aftermath of the elections.

"Malawi has enjoyed peace since time immemorial. Malawians deserve even better. Give mediation a chance," said the paper.

On its standpoint on the matter, The Daily Times carried an editorial titled 'Well done Nankhumwa but... '

The paper noted that while DPP officials - in the likes of Nicholous Dausi, Charles Mchacha and Ben Phiri - had taken turns to spit the usual poisonous venom directed at political rivals, Nankhumwa as the main speaker took to the very podium and preached peace.

"Most Malawians share Nankhumwa's concerns because the economy is bleeding due to the political standoff that has seen some elements taking advantage of the protests to loot," reads the editorial in part.

It said DPP leaders should learn to speak "responsibly" like Nankhumwa in proclaiming peace.

But, the paper pointed out, that Nankhumwa's well-meaning message would instantly be overshadowed by threats and hate speech which the rest of the party's leaders are good at making.

The development comes against a background of the decision by HRDC to be holding the demonstrations every Tuesday and Friday to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for alleged mismanagement of the May 21 Tripartite Elections presidential results.