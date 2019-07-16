Liberia Celebrates World Chimpanzee Day Tomorrow

... FDA, key conservation partners to grace occasion

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and its conservation partners in the forestry sector, especially the Liberia Chimpanzee and Rescue Protection (LCRP), are expected to celebrate the World Chimpanzee Day in concert with other nations around the world on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, an FDA release said.

In honor of chimpanzees, the day is set aside each year whereby the apes are universally recognized and celebrated, while at the same time raising awareness for their maximum care, both in the wild and in captivity.

According to the release, this is the second time Liberia will outstandingly celebrate this day. The first celebration was held on July 14, 2018 in Monrovia with a grand parade led by FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doryen, and key members of the diplomatic corps, including the American and British ambassadors around the Duport Road Junction and Paynesville City Hall, outside Monrovia, followed by an impressive program at the Duport Road Park.

The occasion starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Duport Road Park, with the Eddie Theater set to offer the best of cultural performances, including live mural painting, assorted drama performances, drumming and musical shows all of which form an important component of the day.

The founding organizations dream to empower communities everywhere to take action on behalf of chimpanzees to ensure a secure, and hopeful future for this magnificent species.

On July 14, 1960, Dr. Jane Goodall first stepped foot on what is now known as Gombe Stream National Park to study wild chimpanzees after which she raised the necessary world attention to the relevance of chimpanzees as far as their closeness to humankind is concerned.

Tomorrow's program is expected to be graced in grand style by leading conservation partners, and will highlight the common threats faced by these animals in the wild, including habitat loss, disease and trafficking, while underscoring the need to promote their proper care in their captive situations.