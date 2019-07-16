Ghana: Alhaji Kabore Pays Courtesy Call On Ya-Na

The Chief of the Fise Muslim Community in Accra, Alhaji Hamidu Bukari Kabore, has paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon at Yendi in the Northern Region, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

The purpose of the visit was to congratulate him on his enskinment as the new Overlord of the people of Dagbon.

Alhaji Kabore, also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kabore Oil Limited (KOL), who led his delegation to the palace during the visit expressed gratitude to the Ya-Na for the peaceful enskinment and promotion of peace in the area.

He said there could never be any significant development without unity adding that peaceful co-existence must be a priority in all endeavours.

Alhaji Kabore further indicated that he was very elated that tranquility had been restored in Yendi and urged the youth to support the Ya-Na in his quest to ensure the current peace being enjoyed remained permanent.

According to him, patience was also a priceless virtue that could not be underrated, adding that when patience became the hallmark of the people, peace and harmony would automatically be present.

"I am very happy to be here today and to also see Yendi and its environs clothed in such calmness and peace. I pray this remains forever," he added.

Alhaji Kabore prayed for long life for the Ya-Na and promised to continue to contribute his quota towards the development of the country.

Receiving the delegation, Ya-Na Abukari-Mahama II, thanked the group for the visit and assured them of his continuous support for the promotion of a peaceful co-existence.