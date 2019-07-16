16 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Warns Leaders Against Politicising Olakunri's Death

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Dr Mary Gillham Archive Project/Flickr
Fulani cattle being driven into Lagos from the North (tsetse free area) for slaughter. West Nigeria

The Buhari Presidency on Monday cautioned leaders in the country to be mindful of their utterances and its potential consequences following the unfortunate killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

Funke Olakunri was killed on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as "armed robbers."

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, warned against politicizing the tragic death of Mrs Olakunri.

"It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

"Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation - united.

"Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family.

"And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this," the statement said.

It added that President Muhammadu Buhari had already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

"The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

"Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family." the statement added.

(NAN)

More on This

Tinubu Questions Claim On Killers of Fasoranti's Daughter

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has faulted claims that the killers of Funke… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.