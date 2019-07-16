16 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: U/W NHIA Registers 448,191 Clients in 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lydia Darlington

Wa — A total number of 448,191 clients were registered by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Upper West Region in 2018.

The figure represents 54 per cent of the estimated total population of the region which stood at 829,984.

The Regional Director of the NHIA, Mr Abass Suleymana who stated this on the sidelines of the authority's mid-year review meeting on Thursday, said the figure was expected to rise between 59 and 60 per cent by the close of the year.

He explained that the expected increase in the number of clients would emanate from the efficient utilisation of the mobile receipt and digital renewal systems introduced by the NHIA in December last year.

"These two systems have drastically reduced the long queues that were experienced at the district and regional offices such that people are able to renew their cards in the comfort of their homes," he explained.

He said the long queues were a major disincentive to the patronage of the cards by some residents.

"But now that the queues have been eliminated more and more people have started joining the scheme," he said and added that the aim of the scheme was to attain universal health coverage irrespective of the status and location of the individual.

Mr Suleymana also attributed the increase in the clientele base to the timely disbursement of funds by government for the payment of claims to accredited facilities.

He explained that, "although it is not 100 per cent timely, in comparing now to previous years, we can conclude that it is a lot better now, so facilities are able to discharge their services efficiently".

The Regional Director said that the authority was running market and community-based campaigns in order to garner the interest of potential clients.

He stated that although the authority was interested in the growth of health centres that sought its services, it was also particular about the environment within which they provide services to their clients.

The NHIA, he noted therefore conducts clinical audits and quality assurance tests to inspect the facilities and their human resources before giving them the credential to operate under the authority.

"Although we are constrained when it comes to human resources, our current monitoring staff are very effective and they even conduct post credential monitoring to ensure that the health centres were still maintained in quality standards," he said.

Mr Suleymana urged the public to accept the NHIS as it was intended to promote their health and well-being.

Ghana

'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.