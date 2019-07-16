Ethiopia, U.S. to Conduct Justified Accord (Ja) 2019

The US military and the Ethiopia National Defense Force will conduct Justified Accord (JA) 2019, a command headquarter and company-level field training exercise as of July 15-31.

In a statement sent to The Reporter on Wednesday, the US embassy announced Militaries from Brazil, Burundi, Canada, Djibouti, France, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Rwanda, Somalia, Uganda, UK and participating international organizations such as the UN offices, AU, USAID, the US Institute of Peace and the International Committee of the Red Cross will participate in the training.

JA19 is an exercise designed to enhance the capacity and capability of participating staff and forces in peacekeeping operations in support of the African Union Mission in Somalia.

Approximately 1,100 military and government personnel will participate in the annual, combined, joint military exercise, the statement said.

Ethiopia, a significant contributor of peacekeeping troops to UN and AU peacekeeping missions, previously hosted Justified Accord in 2017.

The exercise will include headquarters staff training, land force maneuvers and culminate with a platoon-level demonstration. (Press Release)

ADP provides 5.4 mln birr to support families of victims

The Addis Ababa committee of the Amhara Democratic Party (ADP) provided 5.4 million birr to support families of victims of last June 22 attacks in Bahir Dar, Amhara Regional State.

This was announced during a memorial service held in Addis Ababa at the Sheraton Addis in the presence of senior officials of the regional state and families of the victims.

On the occasion, Demeke Mekonnen, Chairperson of ADP and Deputy Prime Minister, handed over the 5.4 million birr support raised by residents, leaderships, and organizations to families of the victims.

Beside the mobilized fund, the Addis Ababa city administration for its part pledged to offer land for the families to build residential units.

President of the Amhara Regional State, Ambachew Mekonnen, his advisor Ezez Wassie, and Attorney General of the regional state, Migbaru Kebede were killed following a coup attempt last month while they were in a meeting along with other four survivors who are also top officials of ADP. (FBC)

Ethiopian connects Chongqing with freight corridors of the world

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services have connected Chongqing, the largest municipality in Southwest China, with Africa and South America via a weekly cargo flight as of end of June.

Ethiopian said on Wednesday, Chongqing, located in Southwestern China adjacent to Hunan, serves as a node of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) linking the country to its western neighbors.

The route that passes through Shanghai connects Asia, Latin America and North America, the main destinations of the three continents which cover a population of more than 3 billion people, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said that Ethiopian was among the veteran carriers that started serving China back in the early 1970's.

"A longstanding and multi-faceted tie which has translated into a flourishing trade and investment, cultural and bilateral cooperation between Africa and China," Tewolde indicated.

He noted that the new cargo service augments the development of China-Africa bilateral trade and while supporting the strategic initiatives to expand Ethiopian Airlines global cargo operations. (Press Release)

Skill initiative program for youth launched in Ethiopia

The Skill Initiative for Africa-Ethiopia Program that aims to support occupational prospects of young people in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was launched on Wednesday.

The Skill Initiative for Africa (SIFA) is an initiative of the African Union Commission (AUC), supported by the German Government, to strengthen occupational prospects of young people in Africa.

Ethiopia is among the 8 pilot countries where the Skill Initiative for Africa-Ethiopia Program will be implemented, it was learned.

The program provides for funding on a competitive basis for the implementation of innovative and sustainable skills development initiatives.

Government and private technical and vocational schools will compete in this program and the winner gets 3 million Euros in the first phase.

Opening the program, Science and Higher Education Minister Hirut Woldemariam said TVET is expected to have a greater contribution and important role pertaining to the strategic goal of the country's development endeavors. However, the sector is not adequately supported by the main actors. (ENA)