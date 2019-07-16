Ghana: PPP Opens Presidential Nominations in Feb 2020

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has announced nomination forms will be opened for presidential candidates of the party in February 2020 as nominations for parliamentary candidates are underway for 115 constituencies in the country.

It explained that the criteria for the nominations would be for members in good standing with the party for two years and have been paying monthly dues for the party.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the party, Nii Amarh Nkunim, noted that nominations would be allowed for members from the Convention People's Party, (CPP) and the People's National Convention (PNC) to contest since they have become a united front party.

"The structure we are adopting is to have a unity of CPP and PNC although the outcomes in the 2016 elections were not as our parties anticipated, together as a united front, we will aim to change things because we have the same ideology, we will use our branches to spread the cause of unity in the national party.

"The PPP, CPP and PNC, now as a united party is aimed at liberating the people at the local level by breaking the political duopoly of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to improve local governance.

"The PPP endorsed the move by Samia Nkrumah in contesting for the Jomoro seat in the Western Region and assured of the support of all the parties to campaign as a united front to win the seat of the constituency.

"The PPP pledges the party's support by campaigning massively for the eventual winner of the presidential seat next year and urge interested aspirants to prepare a transformative party manifesto, as the youngest political party has learned from past elections, it is imperative for the party to convey messages that provoke the minds of well meaning Ghanaians who seek change," Nii Nkunim stressed.

Touching on the constitutional ammendment for the referendum in electing metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, he said the party was waiting for that reform to change the face of the country's democracy in ensuring effective and efficient competition in local level governance.