16 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Rise in Political Propaganda Is Disturbing - Youth Activist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Youth activist and entrepreneur, Nafis Quaye has bemoaned the overreliance on propaganda by political party aficionados as a major contributor to the unhealthy political discourse between parties in the country.

He maintained that "if care is not taken, the canker of propaganda as being used by opposition political parties, can tear this country apart and cause mayhem, hence causing division among the citizenry.

"Despite differences in political ideologies, politicians and party commentators must strive to elevate discussions and issues to reflect situations on the ground rather than always resorting to unverifiable lies in order to convince sympathisers," Mr Quaye stressed.

Sharing his experience on the recent kidnapping incidence of the two Canadians, he lamented that the occurrence affected his business and indicated that "during that period, I was supposed to come to Ghana from the U.S, with 25 young American citizens who wanted to explore the business environment in Ghana.

"It was rather unfortunate that some politicians mainly from the opposition painted the country in bad light on the internet and most of these students, refused to embark on the trip upon reading those articles, only six students, who were bold enough traveled here," he noted.

Another incident he mentioned, was the latest allegation that President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Ms Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, was contracted to airlift the Black Stars Supporters Union to Egypt for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and, as a result, bagged US$2.4 million.

Later, a statement from the Youth and Sports Ministry, signed by the sector minister, Isaac Asiamah, denied the claim that Ms Akufo-Addo was in charge of feeding and sheltering the 120 supporters, each of whose travel expenses for the whole AFCON season amounted to US$20,000.

Mr Quaye insisted that "the claim has resulted in damages and dented the image of the first family as publications have gone wide on various social media platforms on the incident which was not true.

"Going forward, I believe we must learn to do things right, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party communicators must be quick to respond to such an allegation and make sure it doesn't attract global or national attention.

"Ghana doesn't need propaganda at this stage of our national development and cohesion, what is needed is ideas and contributions that will elevate the national discourse and progress," Mr Quaye pointed out.

Ghana

'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.