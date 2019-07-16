16 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Reduce Mobile Money Transfer Charges - Operators Urged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley Asare

Players in the electronic payment industry, especially mobile money operators have been urged to reduce their charges to enhance increase usage of the service and promote the sustainability of the industry.

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari who stated this at the Momo stakeholders conference in Accra last Thursday, stressed that reducing mobile money charges would increase the uptake of the product.

The Momo stakeholders' conference was on the theme "A Decade of Driving Financial Inclusion and Socio-economic Development - The Impact of Momo."

Dr Opoku-Afari said the success of mobile money transactions in advancing financial inclusion could not be overemphasised, but there was still the scope for further expansion, stressing that "we need to focus on areas such as pricing of digital financial services to promote competitive practices to foster increase usage."

"For mobile money entities and Fintechs to be successful in an increasing competitive payment ecosystem, the industry needs to have a long-term view and be ready to build sustainable and affordable electronic payment solutions that meet the needs of diverse clientele in the society," he said.

Dr Opoku-Afari observed that for the electronic payment industry to be successful, electronic payment products should be affordable and sustainable, indicating that "sustainability requires leveraging on an enlarged network which supports payment service providers to build critical mass and achieve the desired economies of scale."

To this end, the First Deputy Governor emphasised that "collaborative efforts with the financial digital space to develop and share infrastructure should be encouraged," adding that "this could be the needed enabler to promote modernisation of the payment system."

Dr Opoku-Afari further also called players in the electronic payment industry in put in place a robust security system to minimise fraud and instil confidence in the use of electronic payment.

He stressed that counter and fraud measures and risk management practice should be effective and proportionate to each service provider's risk levels.

The General Manager of MTN Mobile Financial Services, Eli Hini in his remarks said eventually the cost of mobile money service would reduce.

"It is a matter of time, the cost of mobile money service will go down," he said.

Mr Hini said mobile money operators had to price their products to cover the high cost of infrastructure and agents commission.

He said the introduction of mobile money had helped to create jobs and open up other allied businesses in the electronic payment space.

Ghana

'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.