Ghana: Clean Sweep for TCGC At Centre of the World Golf

The second edition of the Ghana Centre of the World golf tournament was held on Saturday at the Tema Country Golf Club.

This year's event, themed 'The Year of Return' saw golfers compete in six different categories of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) organised event.

The Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) had a clean sweep in the Men's Group A competition as Teye Lartey with 70 points, Augustine Manasseh, 71 and E.K. Ocansey 72 emerged in the top three positions.

In the Men's Group B contest, Isaac A. Mensah of Celebrity Golf Club (CGC) garnered 70 points to beat Augustine Mensah of TCGC who also accumulated the same points but lost based on his superior 20 -17 handicap score. Micheal Agbojah of the Achimota Golf Club (AGC) claimed the third spot.

In the ladies Group A, TCGC, Mercy Werner of the CGF claimed top spot with 72 points overcoming competition from TCGC's Margaret Owusu Baah who recorded 73 points for second place whilst Florence Etwi Baah also of TCGC won third place.

TCGC dominated the Ladies Group B contest as C. Oppong won with 76 points with fellow TCGC colleagues Laide Owusu Adjapong and Gladys Awuni netted scores of 77 and 78 to place second and third respectively.

Charles Martey of TCGC emerged winner in the Senior's game with 73 points with Brig. Joseph Odei, also of TCGC settled for second place with 74 points.

The professional's game witnessed another clean sweep by TCGC as experienced golfer E.K Owusu won ahead of club mates Kwame Ligbidi and Eric Henaku in second and third spots, respectively.

Addressing participants, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi indicated the Centre of the World project was an important exercise to her ministry as it constitutes part of an iconic project the ministry was undertaking to sell Ghana as the centre of the world.

She said as part of the project, her Ministry will partner the TCGC to develop the Tema golf course into an international edifice, capable of hosting international events in future.