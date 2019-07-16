16 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Clean Sweep for TCGC At Centre of the World Golf

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The second edition of the Ghana Centre of the World golf tournament was held on Saturday at the Tema Country Golf Club.

This year's event, themed 'The Year of Return' saw golfers compete in six different categories of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) organised event.

The Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) had a clean sweep in the Men's Group A competition as Teye Lartey with 70 points, Augustine Manasseh, 71 and E.K. Ocansey 72 emerged in the top three positions.

In the Men's Group B contest, Isaac A. Mensah of Celebrity Golf Club (CGC) garnered 70 points to beat Augustine Mensah of TCGC who also accumulated the same points but lost based on his superior 20 -17 handicap score. Micheal Agbojah of the Achimota Golf Club (AGC) claimed the third spot.

In the ladies Group A, TCGC, Mercy Werner of the CGF claimed top spot with 72 points overcoming competition from TCGC's Margaret Owusu Baah who recorded 73 points for second place whilst Florence Etwi Baah also of TCGC won third place.

TCGC dominated the Ladies Group B contest as C. Oppong won with 76 points with fellow TCGC colleagues Laide Owusu Adjapong and Gladys Awuni netted scores of 77 and 78 to place second and third respectively.

Charles Martey of TCGC emerged winner in the Senior's game with 73 points with Brig. Joseph Odei, also of TCGC settled for second place with 74 points.

The professional's game witnessed another clean sweep by TCGC as experienced golfer E.K Owusu won ahead of club mates Kwame Ligbidi and Eric Henaku in second and third spots, respectively.

Addressing participants, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi indicated the Centre of the World project was an important exercise to her ministry as it constitutes part of an iconic project the ministry was undertaking to sell Ghana as the centre of the world.

She said as part of the project, her Ministry will partner the TCGC to develop the Tema golf course into an international edifice, capable of hosting international events in future.

Ghana

Damaged Odaw River Drain to Be Fixed

THE Abofu stretch of the Odaw River drain near Achimota in Accra is to see temporal rehabilitation works in the coming… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.