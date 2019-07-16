Ghana: 'Anthology of a Lifetime' Launched in Accra

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has advised Ghanaians to effectively use the resources from the environment in the pursuit of the Ghana Beyond Aid.

He was speaking at the launch of 'Anthology of a Lifetime' a book by Dr Leticia Eva Obeng, which contains a compilation of key publications and papers on how the environment in Ghana had been misused.

He noted that had care and caution been taken to the various activities done in the environment, Ghana would have numerous resources at its disposal to aid in the achievement of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

Prof Boateng urged all to purchase and read the book as it provided a detailed analysis of the benefits and impacts of some activities that affected the environment.

He also pledged to purchase copies for each member of cabinet and the President.

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister, who was the special guest of honour, launching the book, said the book came at a time where care for the environment was low and hoped that this book would spur Ghanaians into action to take proper care of the environment.

"It is through the care and dedication Dr Obeng has for the environment that this book was made," he added.

He noted that restoring the environment to its previous state was tedious work which consumed time and money, adding that, operation Vanguard which aimed to tackle galamsey was extremely difficult to finance.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said the book is a must read and called on Ghanaians to patronise it and learn how human activities had impacted negatively on the environment and how the environment can be saved from further destruction.

He congratulated Dr Obeng for the book and hoped that more like it would be made available to help Ghanaians to see the damage being done to the environment and the steps to take to save it.

Dr Letitia Eva Obeng, author of the book, in an interview at the event said the book was a collection of handpicked publications concerning the environment which was a topic she was keenly concerned about.

"The environment and the way we treat it was the driving force behind this book and I hope this would create an interest in the public eye to take better care of the environment," she added.

Dr Obeng urged all Ghanaian to care for the environment, especially the Volta Lake and its tributaries which offered immense benefits to the country.