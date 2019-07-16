16 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Bongo Actress Sparks Stampede With Rain of Money At Media Briefing

By Thomas Matiko

Popular bongo actress Irene Uwoya on Monday caused a stampede at a media briefing in Dar es Salaam by bribing journalists with a rain of money.

Uwoya, flanked by other top bongo actors walked in late for the press conference at Hyatt Regency DSM.

She had convened the media briefing to make an announcement on the launch of a new Tanzania movie service called Swahiliflix, a new channel that intends to market and sell bongo movies online.

The official launch of the Swahiliflix is set for August 31 at Mlimani City Plaza in Dar es Salaam.

"Tarehe 31 ni siku ya kumbukumbu kwa wasanii sisi bongo movie, haijawahi kutokea hiyo kitu itakayotikea Mlimani City itaweka historia, itakuwa ni red carpet ya funga mwaka. Kwa hiyo ndugu zetu waandishi mjipange hata kwenye kuvaa mjipange. Msituangushe sasa mje masuti nini msije kama hivi tulivyozoea," Uwoya urged them.

Uwoya also apologized to the journalists for keeping them waiting.

And as she stood to leave, Uwoya reached out in her hand bag, pulled out a bundle of cash and started throwing it towards the journalists.

She said its was a small incentive to appreciate their support.

"Na nisiwachoshe sana nimewaweka muda mrefu, swahiliflix ni mambo moto lazima tusalimiane na ndugu zetu waandishi wa habari, nawatuza na kitu kidogo."

Journalists present shoved each other as they scrambled to grab the notes from the air.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

