Kenya: Magical Kenya Nails It As Logo Features in 'Lion King' Premiere Banner

Disney's remake of the 1994 classic 'The Lion King' is set to premiere in Kenya on Friday and Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) couldn't be happier.

During its London premier on Sunday, stars including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took photos against a banner that featured the logo of Magical Kenya.

The tourism board said the feat at the premiere was an affirmation to Kenya's position as an 'undisputed home of safari and adventure'.

"It was Magical in London as #TheLionKingMovie premiered. #TheLionking movie was largely inspired by the diverse landscapes and abundance of wildlife in #MagicaKenya's National parks and Reserves. This Affirms Kenya as the undisputed home of safari and Adventure. #EmbracetheMagic," tweeted KTB.

The film was produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

It is a computer animated movie featuring a staggering number of high-profile voice actors including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.