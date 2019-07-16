16 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley E.hope, Kumasi

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

The facilities include those at Kumawu, Fomena, Sewuah, Tepa and Bekwai as well as the Maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), which has been left unattended to for about 40 years.

According to the sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in the case of the Bekwai facility for instance, government had secured 32.5 million US Dollars for its completion.

He gave the assurance after a four-day tour of some health facilities in the region and hoped that in eight months' time the facilities would be completed.

The Kumawu and Fomena facilities, he noted, are about 80 and 70 per cent completed respectively.

At Fomena, he urged the nurses to accept postings to rural areas to propel the government's agenda of universal health coverage.

Addressing nurses and staff at the KATH's Nursing and Midwifery Training College, the minister said the government would do due diligence in the posting of nurses to work abroad if the agreement with partner countries is officially cemented.

"We would ensure that only the best and most experienced of Ghanaian nurses are sent outside as expatriates for healthcare services," the Health Minister emphasised.

The government recently announced future plans to export Ghanaian nurses abroad, arguing that the move was in tandem with the vision to create more job opportunities for health professionals in foreign countries.

Mr Agyeman-Manu hinted that currently, there were about 90 nursing and midwifery training institutions in the country.

He urged health workers to be committed to duty, saying, the government would continue to work assiduously in improving their living conditions.

Ghana

What a Super 'Super Sunday' of Sport!

How does one describe a Sunday on which (1) England defeats New Zealand to become Cricket World Champions; (2) Djokovic… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.