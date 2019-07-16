Ghana: 'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

The facilities include those at Kumawu, Fomena, Sewuah, Tepa and Bekwai as well as the Maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), which has been left unattended to for about 40 years.

According to the sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in the case of the Bekwai facility for instance, government had secured 32.5 million US Dollars for its completion.

He gave the assurance after a four-day tour of some health facilities in the region and hoped that in eight months' time the facilities would be completed.

The Kumawu and Fomena facilities, he noted, are about 80 and 70 per cent completed respectively.

At Fomena, he urged the nurses to accept postings to rural areas to propel the government's agenda of universal health coverage.

Addressing nurses and staff at the KATH's Nursing and Midwifery Training College, the minister said the government would do due diligence in the posting of nurses to work abroad if the agreement with partner countries is officially cemented.

"We would ensure that only the best and most experienced of Ghanaian nurses are sent outside as expatriates for healthcare services," the Health Minister emphasised.

The government recently announced future plans to export Ghanaian nurses abroad, arguing that the move was in tandem with the vision to create more job opportunities for health professionals in foreign countries.

Mr Agyeman-Manu hinted that currently, there were about 90 nursing and midwifery training institutions in the country.

He urged health workers to be committed to duty, saying, the government would continue to work assiduously in improving their living conditions.