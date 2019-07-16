Ghana: Tension Mounts in Ghana Baseball, Softball Federation ... As Coaches, Trainers, Players Call for Dissolution of Executive

A section of baseball coaches, trainers and players have called for the immediate dissolution of the executive of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF).

Referred to as Concerned Baseball Coaches and Trainers in Ghana and Concerned Players, the group made the appeal to the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, in two separate petitions, insisting that the mandate of the current executive had expired.

The group stated that efforts to get the executive led by Mr. Albert Frimpong to organize fresh elections have fell on deaf ears and has in a way stalled the development and promotion of the sport as members of the two groups stay away from activities organized by the executive.

The petition, signed by over 25 coaches, trainers and players, said members have lost interest and trust in the present executive owing to the lack of initiatives and competition.

According to the group, the executive, since its election into office in May 2010, have failed to organise any congress or general meeting to afford stakeholders the opportunity to brainstorm on the way forward for the association.

The petition added that "They have equally failed to organize any competition, be it league or any programme at junior or high school level."

The petition which was also copied to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, and sighted by the Times Sports chronicled a plethora of issues including the failure of the executive to source for sponsorship for the development of the twin game (baseball and softball).

"The neglect of the sport by the executives for the past nine years has culminated in a significant number of teams both at the senior and junior levels folding up, thereby reducing drastically activities on the baseball and softball front."

It said instead of rallying members of the federation for the common good, its actions have scattered members some of whom feel intimidated in expressing their concerns about happenings in the GBSF.

As a result, the group indicated that activities of the national team have become that of individuals as the executive have shown no interest in the national team.

It also stated that Ghana has lost her enviable third ranked baseball nation in the country as a result of the absence of leagues and competition for the past nine years.

"It is for these reasons and more that the group is calling on the NSA to dissolve the executive of the GBSF and develop a roadmap for new elections to be held.