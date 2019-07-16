South Africa: 'He Has No Scruples' - Nyanda Wants to Cross-Examine 'Bitter' Zuma

MKMVA council chairperson General Siphiwe Nyanda is considering applying to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Nyanda was reacting to Zuma's testimony during his first day before the commission on Monday.

During Zuma's lengthy statement, he implied that Nyanda was linked to apartheid intelligence, along with former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

Speaking to News24, Nyanda said it was incumbent upon the commission "to tell me and to ask me what I want to do about it".

"It's a bomb against himself. There has been no effect on me or Ramatlhodi. Very few people, except his supporters, believe him. Very few people who were participants in the struggle believe an ounce of what he said."

Nyanda said he believed Zuma had a vendetta against him because he had called for his removal after former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her findings against him.

'Bitter, disingenuous'

"He is bitter because of the consistency we exhibited, because of our stance when state capture was in the public glare.

"I was among senior commanders who said the ANC must carry out an investigation and an independent inquiry into the affairs of the Gupta family. I am the chair of the MKMVA Council, which also called for the ANC to cleanse itself and have a consultative conference to deal with matters that were hurting the ANC, which in turn were caused by Zuma."

Nyanda said that Zuma was attempting to distract the commission by throwing in "things that are going to get him in trouble".

Nyanda added that Zuma was damaging his own credibility and that his testimony could get him in trouble with the law.

"Correctly, there were people who infiltrated our ranks and led to deaths of comrades. As the head of intelligence, to keep those things until now is disingenuous. There are people who died. It's so irresponsible to a point. I think the ANC made a mistake by appointing him as head of intelligence. He has no scruples."

'Divided'

Nyanda said he did not believe the ANC would take any steps against Zuma or question him, because the party was divided.

"The ANC is what it is today because of the same men. Divided. I am doubtful whether the ANC will do anything about this. As far as I am concerned, he must be put on the spot by me. He must be put on the spot by me, Ramatlhodi and (former president Thabo) Mbeki. I will take advise as to what to do," he said.

Speaking to his supporters after his testimony on Monday, Zuma said three intelligence organisations had conspired to assassinate his character because he knew too much about their spies in the party.

"I thought it was important to explain why I have been a subject of attack... a plan by three intelligence organisations, I did not mention them. I'm waiting [for a] rainy day. These three sat down and planned how to finish me off through character assassination. They said, when I used my way, I know too much about their spies in the ANC. They don't know when I will use my knowledge to stop those spies from becoming leaders of the ANC," he said.

Source: News24