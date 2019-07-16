16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two JHB High School Pupils in Hospital After Shooting in Lenasia

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Two high school pupils are in hospital after they were shot at outside MH Joosub Technical Secondary in Lenasia on Tuesday morning.

The two pupils were outside of the school when they were shot.

According to officials at the school, the incident happened a few metres away from the school gates. A school employee said she was shocked when a group of pupils said that their fellow pupils had been shot at.

"The two learners are in hospital. One was shot in the leg and the other, a bullet grazed him.

"I don't know who shot at them. But they are in hospital," said the woman, who asked not to be identified because she wasn't allowed to speak to the media.

A local education official confirmed that Lenasia police had apprehended two people.

"We are calling for calm because the suspects have been arrested. Our learners aren't aware of the incident as it happened outside the school.

"We are offering them counselling in groups and parents who want to take their children home are allowed to do so silently, without disrupting learning and teaching," he told parents who were gathered outside of the school.

One parent, Jayseelan Subban, said he was preparing to go to work when he heard the news.

"My sister-in-law called me [and said] that there has been a shooting incident at my son's school, and I rushed here.

"I came to find out what happened, and I am taking my son home. I don't know what will happen later," said Subban, who walked away with his son, who is in Grade 9.

Another parent who didn't want to be identified said he was informed about the shooting through a local WhatsApp group.

"As a parent, I panicked and am concerned about my son's safety. I'm taking him home and don't know if he will return tomorrow if the place is unsafe," he said.

Samoodien Pandor, who lives close to the school, said he saw the incident.

Pandor said he was standing metres away from the scene where a pupil pulled out a gun and fired at another pupil.

"After shooting at another pupil, he then handed over the gun to a driver of a scholar transport vehicle and the driver sped off.

"The injured pupil ran to the school and the shooter also followed him. He was then apprehended inside the school," he claimed.

Pandor later fetched his younger sister from the school and brought her home.

