16 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prepare for Elections, Magufuli Tells Police Force

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday told the Police Force to begin earnest preparations as Tanzania heads into elections.

Tanzanians will vote in civic elections later this year, before the 2020 General Election.

President Magufuli is expected to seek re-election for his second and constitutionally last five-year term in office.

Speaking in Geita Region yesterday, Dr Magufuli said the Police Force should get prepared to exercise its duties during the elections.

The President was speaking at an event to inaugurate a housing project for members of the Force.

He said: "I want to emphasis the importance of preparedness by the Police Force, especially during this time when our country is going into civi elections later this year, and to the national election next year."

Kenyan ex-TV anchor admits to lying to Australian police about son's death

Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Siom Sirro were among the senior officials at the event where the President launched 20 housing units for police officers.

The IGP said the Police would ensure peace and security prevailed before, during and after the forthcoming polls to allow all Tanzanians to exercise their constitutional right. "Our major role now is to ensure that there is peace and security in the country as we head towards the civic and general elections," said the Police chief.

"From experiences of past elections, in partnership with good citizens, everything will go smoothly. We cannot select good leaders under a chaotic environment," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Sirro said the 20 housing units in Geita Region had brought the total number to 114, built at a costof Sh2.85 billion.

Last year, the government launched the housing project for members of the Police Force with the target to built 400 housing units.

President Magufuli released Sh10 billion for the project in April during commemorations of the death Zanzibar President Abeid Karume.

Each unit -- with two bedrooms, a living room, toilet and kitched -- is estimated to cost Sh25 million.

The IGP said in April last year, they received Sh3.7 billion, and then Sh6.3 billion in December 2018, for the project for junior police officers who are below the one star rank.

The names of regions and the number of housing units constructed in brackets include: Geita (20), North Pemba (6), South Unguja (6), South Pemba (6), Kilimanjaro (6), Lindi (6), Manyara (8), Njombe (20), Shinyanga (10), Singida (6) and Rufiji (20).

Tanzania

Mounting Cancer Cases in Lake Zone...JPM Orders Thorough Research

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday ordered abrupt scientific research to establish causes of cancer and heart related… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.