Tanzania: Magufuli, Uhuru Thrills Regional Private Sector

EAST African Business Council (EABC) has hailed President John Magufuli and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta for their quest to promote the role of private sector in the East African Community (EAC) integration process.

EABC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Mathuki issued the laudatory message to the two leaders who are part of the EAC Heads of State Summit, saying that the duo has demonstrated and reiterated their commitments to the EAC integration during their recent meeting in Chato, Geita.

"Their words and action have re-energised optimism and reassured the East Africans of their deep commitments to uphold the spirit of the EAC regional integration process," said Mr Mathuki yesterday.

He further commended the EAC Summit for recognising the role of the private sector as the engine and driver of economic growth, reaffirming commitment to the principles of the EAC Common Market.

The principles include nondiscrimination of nationals of other partner states on grounds of nationality, equal treatment of nationals of other partner states and transparency in matters concerning other partner states.

"Indeed, political goodwill is critical to accelerate and boost intra-EAC trade and opportunities that lie on our own doorsteps.

Together, we remain as one people, one destiny," said Mr Mathuki who is also a former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member.

Policy predictability and maintaining a liberal stance towards the Freedoms and Rights enshrined in the Common Market Protocol shall increase cross border trade and investments and significantly contribute to employment creation, export growth, revenue collection, wealth creation and improved standards of living for East African people.

During his visit, President Kenyatta said that among other things, the tour was meant to cement relations between the two countries, adding that it was pertinent for the leaders to take responsibilities in removing trade barriers, enabling free movement of people and labour as well as seeing to it that EAC stands as one.

President Magufuli said his government was committed to sustainable good regional relations and connectivity. The EABC is the regional apex body of the private sector associations and corporates from the six EAC partner states.

It was established in 1997 to foster interests of the private sector in the integration process of the EAC.