Tanzania: Anti-Graft Crusade Pays Off - PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has attributed the government's enviable performance domestically and abroad to intensified fight against corruption and wastage of public resources.

The premier mentioned other factors which are championed by the President and Prime Minister's offices as austerity fiscal measures and enhanced accountability among civil servants.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks when he addressed members of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Women Wing, UWT, during his working tour of Kigoma region.

He stressed that the fight against corruption and wastage of public resources is sustainable. He pointed to the fact that the government under President John Magufuli has made significant strides in combating graft.

"It is because of these efforts that Tanzania leads other countries in the African continent when it comes to the fight against the vice as indicated by the latest report by Transparency International," he explained.

The recent report by the global anti-graft think-thank shows that Tanzania leads 35 African countries in corruption perception index.

The dossier points further that corruption practices have greatly declined in many areas, with the President's and Prime Minister's offices taking the lead.

The premier warned that the government will not tolerate any public servant dealing in corrupt practices. "It is your responsibility to serve the people without favour," he stressed.

He urged members of the public to report any civil servant suspected to embrace the vices to responsible state organs for appropriate disciplinary and legal actions.

"Public servants must understand that it is their duty to serve the people diligently as per regulations and code of conduct of public service. The government will not tolerate corrupt officials," he stressed.

Mr Majaliwa was categorical that the government will continue to take actions, including dismissal of unethical and negligent public officials.