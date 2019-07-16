16 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Vanesa On Judges' Bandwagon As EAC Talent Show Launched

TANZANIAN renowned singer Vanessa Mdee and the former Big Brother Africa contender from Uganda Gaetano Kagwa, have been named among the judges of the inaugural East Africa Got Talent show set for airing early next month.

Renowned Bongo flavour singer and songwriter who is also the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ host of the Epic Bongo Star Search, Vanesa also participated in the Coke Studio Africa 2019 television show amongst other African music stars.

The show's organisers Clouds Media International named her and Gaetano at the Coca-Cola Office in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend. Gaetano is also a Ugandan actor and broadcaster having worked as a presenter at Capital FM and hosted Tusker Project Fame.

The press release issued by Clouds Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Kusaga said: "We are excited to bring the Got Talent Global Format home.

We believe this platform will command a global audience for our amazing East African Talents." Other judges include Jeff Koinage, a renowned media personality in Kenya who has worked for various news media agencies across the world.

Also in list is Makeda Mahadeo, a Rwandese media personality, deejay and emcee, who is credited as the first female DJ in Rwanda.

The judges will be critical in approving the contestants eligible to proceed to the next stage at the end of every act and give feedback or criticism on the acts.

Contestants will be eliminated if they don't get the majority vote from the four judges, according to organisers.

The show, which will be localised to suit the East Africa market, is to be aired across four countries of East Africa; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

The media partners will be Citizen TV, Clouds TV, NBS and RTV.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

