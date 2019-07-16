Tanzania: Mounting Cancer Cases in Lake Zone...JPM Orders Thorough Research

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday ordered abrupt scientific research to establish causes of cancer and heart related diseases in the Lake Zone regions.

Dr Magufuli directed the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to spearhead the research, saying available statistics show that 50 per cent of cancer patients come from the Lake Zone.

"There is need for the ministry to establish reasons behind the problem," President Magufuli said at the official launch of various medical services, including cancer treatment at Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

"You can form a team of experts from different departments to research on this problem, we need to find out why many cancer patients come from the Lake Zone," he said.

He added: "I am talking from experience, my father and four aunts all died of cancer, there must be a reason for this." President Magufuli further ordered speedy construction of the 3.5-kilometre Busisi Bridge to connect Mwanza city and Sengerema, hinting that the government has already allocated 700bn/- for the project.

The president gave the ministry of works, transport and communication a one-week ultimatum to sign the project contract. "I want you to sign the contract within seven days, and the mobilisation works should start within a month," he ordered.

He further directed Mwanza city council and Ilemela municipal council to allocate from their 2019/20 budgets 2.2bn/- and 1.8bn/-, respectively for the extension works on Mwanza International Airport's passenger building.

"The construction must start immediately, I want to see changes here," he noted. Earlier, Tanzanians were asked to elect competent and honest leaders capable of working hard for the benefit of the public.

President Magufuli gave the remarks during the launch of 20 houses for police officers at Magogoni area in Geita region.

He said ahead of the imminent local government elections, there is need for wananchi to think critically before making decision in the ballot box.

"You must elect leaders who will be able to bring you development, we need leaders who will serve the public especially poor people," he said, adding: "If they give you money, just take it but do not vote for them."

The Head of State said leaders who are elected on corrupt influence always consider their own benefits instead of serving the public.

Dr Magufuli further said that the police force is responsible for ensuring peace and security before, during and after the elections.

On police housing, he said the government will continue to improve their accommodation to enable them perform their duties diligently.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said five people have been arrested in connection with the killings of 10 Tanzanians in Mozambique.

The police chief added that another person who was also involved in the murder has died. However, Mr Sirro did not explain the causes or circumstances on his death.

On June 26, this year, 10 Tanzanians were brutally murdered in Mozambique by people who were wearing military uniforms.

The killers also set ablaze 30 huts and injured other eight people, including two Mozambicans.

He said the suspects have been arrested in Mozambique and investigation shows that the killing plan was worked in Tanzanian soil.

"The killers just crossed to Mozambique to kill, all plans were devised in the Tanzanian side," he noted. He added: "Police will not rest until all perpetrators are arrested, we will stand firm to protect our people and their properties."