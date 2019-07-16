16 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Presents Own Video to Counter Atiku's Claim

By Nwafor Sunday

With the acceptance of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party's video yesterday, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Tuesday stormed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to present his own television VCD player to counter Atiku's hypothesis.

The video clip proposed to be shown to the five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba by Buhari's legal team is intended to counter the four shown by Atiku on Monday.

The video clips however were about the controversial issue of electronic transmission of results of the last presidential election.

Details later:

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.