16 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NCDC Refutes Reports of Disease in Cattle

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday dismissed as absolutely false, social media reports on purported outbreak of bovine tuberculosis in cattle from the northern part of the country.

The Director General NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Nigerians should disregard the fake report as it was completely false.

Mr Ihekweazu assured Nigerians that there were no recorded cases of bovine tuberculosis in the country nor were there concerns on it at the moment.

He again advised Nigerians to ensure that meat and other food to be consumed were well cooked and safely handled to avoid the spread of food borne illnesses.

The NCDC boss added that Nigerians should visit the centers website, www.ncdc.gov.ng, or its Twitter and Facebook pages, @NCDCgov, for accurate information on disease outbreaks in the country.

The fake report was being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that the Director General of World Health Organisation had alerted on bovine tuberculosis in cattle from the North and advised Nigerians to stop eating beef.

Nigeria

