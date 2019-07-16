South Africa: Taxi Driver Transporting 42 Pupils Arrested After Allegedly Speeding, Overtaking

A minibus taxi driver who squished 42 primary school pupils into his vehicle was arrested in Cape Town on Tuesday morning for reckless and negligent driving, traffic officials said.

"Officers observed the vehicle travelling at high speed, cutting in between vehicles and overtaking on solid white lines. He also tried to evade a vehicle checkpoint," said City traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.

The minibus was stopped on the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial Road.

Coleman said officers then discovered that the vehicle was heavily overloaded and not roadworthy.

The driver also had six outstanding warrants totalling almost R20 000.

On Monday, another taxi driver was arrested on the same charges on the N1, while transporting 22 primary school pupils.

The driver had no licence or permit and four outstanding warrants to the value of R11 400.

"The behaviour of these drivers is extremely concerning and the traffic service appeals to transport operators to take into consideration the lives of their young passengers [and] other road users," said Coleman.

Parents should be vigilant about their children's school transport arrangements.

Anyone who would like to report any concerns to the City's traffic services can contact 021 480 7700.

