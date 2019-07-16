16 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Parents, Causes of Most Failed Marriages - Most Rev Philip Naameh

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Claude Nyarko Adams

Pressure on some sons and daughters to get married at the convenience of their parents has been cited as one of the major causes of failed marriages in the country.

According to Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Archbishop of Tamale and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, the phenomenon has forced a number of people to marry against their will.

They do so with consent in such cases given just to please their parents and not a matrimonial consent, he further explained.

He therefore urged Christians to take up the responsibility of educating Ghanaians on the phenomenon to safeguard the stability of marriages, avoid violence and abuses and enable each couple to give themselves freely to each other.

He was speaking at this year's Biennial Marshall Moreau Murat Memorial Lectures in Accra on Friday.

It had the theme, 'Responding to the Amoris Laetitia with love in the family- The Marshallans.'

The act of total self-giving, Most Rev Naameh said, was central to Christian marriage, because it strengthens the lifetime commitment of the spouses.

He said couples must freely choose to unite themselves in marriage, to give themselves to each other in totality and to commit themselves to a lifetime relationship.

Most Rev Naameh explained that, for the validity of the marriage, the choice should be devoid of any form of cohesion and influence to ensure the stability of the marriage and the family.

Most of the divorce cases happening today, he explained, was because people disregarded impediments and went ahead to bond in marriages.

These impediments, according to him, could include money, high bride prices, negative perceptions and other influences which could result in constant disrespect, abuses, violence and confrontations.

When they are discovered, Most Rev Naameh stated, it was important that they were investigated properly and people who wish to marry should be supported to make the right choice and helped to discuss true love and how to make total commitment.

"The solution to divorce cases is to take issues of impediments serious in our marriage investigation.It is also important to intensify education about marriage, especially with regards to impediments.

Any idea or lifestyle that would impede this total commitment be it money or other influence becomes an impediment," the Archbishop of Tamale added.

In ensuring that such impediments were dealt with, he urged priests to take marriage investigations seriously and ensure that elements that could impede marriages were handled.

The congregation also has the responsibility to accompany and help each and every family to discover a better way to overcome the difficulties which they encounter in their marriage and intend to build strong Christian families for evangelisation, he stated.

"I am proposing to the whole Christian community to take interest in the situation of the weak families, accompany them, discern with them what God wants for them in their real situations and help them to integrate.

We should always desire forgiveness and reconciliation when we have been offended or let down by others," the Tamale Archbishop added.

Ghana

'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.