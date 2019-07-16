Angola: President Sacks and Appoints Ambassadors

Luanda — The President of Republic, Joao Lourenço, Monday dismissed the Angolan ambassadors to Poland, Gabon, Egypt and Hungary.

In a press release, the Civil House of the President of the Republic states that the president has sacked Domingos Culolo to Poland, Toko Serao to Gabon, António da Costa Fernandes to Egypt and Lizeth Satumbo Pena to Hungary.

The Angolan Head of State also on Monday appointed Nelson Manuel Cosme as ambassador to Egypt, José Filipe to Hungary, Lizeth Nawanga Satumbo Pena to Gabon, and Aguinaldo Guedes da Costa Cristóvão to be Secretary of State for Culture.

The press release to which Angop had access indicates that the president has also dismissed the Director of the Ceremonial of the President of the Republic and his deputy, namely José Filipe and Bartolomeu Nunes.

According to the same document, Bartolomeu Nunes was appointed director of the Ceremonial of the President of the Republic, Francisco João de Carvalho Neto secretary for Legal and Juridical Affairs of the President of the Republic and Alcides Horácio Frederico Safeca, executive director of the Sovereign Fund of Angola.