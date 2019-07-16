South Africa: Double Life Sentences for Six KZN Farm Murderers

Six men accused of attacking and robbing a family on a farm in Gluckstadt near Vryheid have been convicted and sentenced to two life terms each, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

The group of men armed with rifles attacked the family at 20:30 on April 19, 2016, at their Swart Umfolozi farmhouse in Gluckstadt.

They opened fire, killing Billy van Rooyen instantly. His father, Lodewwyk van Rooyen, was wounded during the attack. Ronnie Lombard was also wounded during the shooting and was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The men stole an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene.

Charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and kidnapping were subsequently opened at the Gluckstadt police station. The docket was taken over by the Durban organised crime unit for further investigation.

On Friday, the men were sentenced by the Vryheid High Court after being found guilty on two counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two counts of kidnapping as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms.

The seventh accused is already serving his sentence for life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to all crimes in November 2017 at the Madadeni High Court.

Msizeni Joseph Shezi was sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder plus 41 years for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Lindokuhle Zulu was sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder and 46 years for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm as well as the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Gcinimali Dladla, Themba Mhlanga, Mondli Nkosi, Mngcineni Gazu were each sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder and 33 years each for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

