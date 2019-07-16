16 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reporters' Notebook - On the Streets With the Zuma-Ites

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson and Ayanda Mthethwa

As former president Jacob Zuma took the stand at the State Capture Commission, his supporters lauded their hero on the streets.

"Let us be vigilant, the enemy is still around," former president Jacob Zuma told supporters after his first day at the State Capture Commission on Monday 15 July.

Zuma's supporters began to arrive at the inquiry in Johannesburg as the former president's long-awaited testimony was about to get under way. Many had a clear definition of who the enemy, or supposed enemy, was.

On the day his political party was deregistered by the Independent Electoral Commission because of its blacks-only membership, Black First Land First (BLF) leader and Zuma ally Andile Mngxitama told media the inquiry had become a forum to attack black people. "Where's Marcus Jooste?" he asked of the former Steinhoff boss.

"This is not about Zuma. It's about the economy of this country, which is in the hands of white people. Everything else is a joke," he continued.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Hillside House offices in Parktown. Mngxitama was barred from going inside to support his fave, supposedly because he was wearing party regalia.

The BLF leader argued with police and strutted...

South Africa

Minimal Decline in AIDS-Related Deaths Worries MSF

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is concerned about the minimal decline in mortality due to AIDS-related diseases since… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.